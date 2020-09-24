IPL 2020: What a way to bounce back from a Super Over defeat. KL Rahul channelized the pent-up anger from that loss to Delhi Capitals and smashed his way into IPL record books logging the highest score by a captain in the league’s history. Rahul scored an unbeaten 132 off 69, an innings that included 14 fours and seven sixes. It was his sublime assault that powered Kings XI Punjab to 206/3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday night. And then his bowlers stepped up putting up a combined display to bowl out RCB for 1o9 in 17 overs. Also Read - CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 7 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Friday September 25

Points Table Update

KXIP won by a huge margin – 97 runs and that has propelled them to the top of the points table. They have replaced Mumbai Indians who drop down to second spot followed by Rajasthan Royals at no. 3 and Delhi Capitals completing the top-four. Six teams have two points each now but and are only separated by net run-rate. KXIP have the best NRR of them all – +2.425.

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Kings XI Punjab 2 1 1 2 +2.425 2 Mumbai Indians 2 1 1 2 +0.993 3 Rajasthan Royals 1 1 0 2 +0.800 4 Delhi Capitals 1 1 0 2 0.000 5 Chennai Super Kings 2 1 1 2 -0.145 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 1 1 2 -2.175 7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 -0.500 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 0 1 0 -2.450

Orange Cap Holder

Having slammed the first century of the season, Rahul has snatched the purple cap becoming the leading run-getter. So far, from two innings, he has 153 runs at an average of 153 including a century. He has struck 16 fours and eight sixes so far. He is closely followed by Faf du Plessis (130) of Chennai Super Kings at no. 2 and Mayank Agarwal (115) of KXIP at the third spot.

Purple Cap Holder

Mohammed Shami took 1/14 from his three overs and he now has the purple cap thanks too a much superior average. Seven bowlers including Shami have taken four wickets each including Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Sam Curran and Lungi Ngidi.