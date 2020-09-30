Sunrisers Hyderabad finally opened their account — the last of the eight teams to do so — with clinical batting and bowling efforts, beating Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in match no. 11 of Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan was the star performer for Sunriesrs as he bagged three wickets for 14 runs in his quota of four overs, for which he was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’. With this win, the SRH camp moves to the sixth spot, which has pushed the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to the bottom of the tally. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals surrendered their top to Rajasthan Royals who remain the only unbeaten team so far in this edition of IPL after match 11. Also Read - IPL 2020 News: Mitchell Marsh's Scans Lost in UAE, Sunrisers Hyderabad All-rounder in Dark About Extent of Injury

Talking about the match, SRH batters — Jonny Bairstow (53 off 48 balls), captain David Warner (45 off 33), and New Zealand ace Kane Williamson (41 off 26) — helped their Hyderabad post a fighting total of 162/4 against Delhi. Defending a tricky total, SRH bowlers rose to the occasion and restricted the opponents at 147/7 in the allotted 20 overs to set up their side's first win in the 13th edition of IPL.

Chasing the 163-run target, DC lost opener Prithvi Shaw (2) cheaply, courtesy pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who bagged two wickets for 25. After the early blow, Dhawan (34) and captain Shreyas Iyer (17) forged a 40-run partnership for the second wicket before Rashid Khan dismissed the DC skipper in the eighth over.

IPL Points Table 2020

Orange Cap Holder

The top-5 spots in the list of highest run-getters in IPL 2020 remain unchanged after the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match. Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul manages to hold on to the numero uno spot and keep the Orange Cap, with 222 runs under his belt. Rahul’s compatriot and opening partner Mayank Agarwal is at the second with 221 runs. Rahul and Mayank are the only players to have scored centuries in this year’s edition of the IPL so far. Faf du Plessis (173), Sanju Samson (159) and AB de Villiers (134) round the top-five list of batsmen with most runs. Sunrisers opener and England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow moved to the seventh position after a brilliant 53-run knock against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Purple Cap Holder

There’s a bit of change in this segment as Delhi Capitals ace pacer Kagiso Rabada reclaims the Purple Cap, as his 2/21 vs Sunrisers on Tuesday helped him to draw level with Mohammed Shami with seven scalps each. But the South African took the lead in the wicket-takers’ tally due to a better economy. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan’s brilliant figures of 3/14 helped the Afghan leg-spinner jump to the 7th spot, he has four wickets under his belt in three matches.