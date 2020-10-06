IPL 2020 Points Table Latest: South African speedster Kagiso Rabada made a big impact as he snared four wickets to propel Delhi Capitals to an emphatic 59-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 19 of Indian Premier League in Dubai on Monday. With this win, Delhi Capitals have reclaimed the top spot in the IPL points table. Also Read - IPL 2020 LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match 20 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Buttler Hits Fifty to Keep RR Alive in 194 Chase vs Mumbai

Rabada, along with Man-of-the-Match Axar Patel, effectively restricted RCB to 137/9 in 20 overs. Earlier, RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl, but his bowlers failed to check Delhi batsmen as they posted 196/4 wickets in 20 overs. Also Read - KKR vs CSK MyTeam11 Team Hints, Tips And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Probable XI Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 20 Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Wednesday October 7

DC now have eight points from five matches, ahead of Mumbai Indians and RCB, who have six points each in the 13th edition of IPL. After putting up a decent total on board, thanks to Marcus Stoinis’ 53 not out, and some valuable top-order contributions, DC bowlers came all guns blazing to defend the target. Stoinis, who was dropped on 30 by Yuzvendra Chahal, made RCB pay for the mistake as he raced to his 53 in just 26 balls, hitting two towering sixes and six fours at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Also Read - IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing And Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast For Match 21 October 6

Rabada set the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on fire with stunning figures of 4/24, including picking the big wicket of Virat Kohli. With 43 off 39 balls, skipper Kohli, who became the first Indian batsman and the seventh in the world to surpass 9000 T20 runs, was the top scorer for his side. But the chase master could do little as his team was stopped at 137 for nine. Rabada and received good support from compatriot Anrich Nortje (2/22), Axar (2/18), and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/26).

IPL 2020 Points Table After RCB vs DC Match 19

Orange Cap Holder

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul manages to hold on to the numero uno spot and keep the Orange Cap, with 302 runs under his belt. CSK opener and ace Protea batsman -Faf du Plessis occupy the second slot with 282 runs in five matches. Rahul’s compatriot and opening partner Mayank Agarwal is at the third position with 282 runs. Rahul and Mayank are the only players to have scored centuries in this year’s edition of the IPL so far. Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer – 181 runs – and opener Prithvi Shaw – 179 runs- currently occupy the fourth and fifth spot respectively after match 19 of Dream11 IPL 2020.

Purple Cap Holder

There’s a bit of change in this segment as Delhi Capitals ace pacer Kagiso Rabada reclaims the Purple Cap, as his 4/24 demolish RCB on Monday. He is followed by RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who gone wicketless vs Delhi Capitals, has 8 wickets against his name in five innings. MI’s Trent Bould and Punjab’s Mohammed Shami are at the third and fourth spot with eight wickets apiece. Delhi fast bowler and Rabada’s teammate Anrich Nortje made a jump in list of highest wicket-takers and now sits at the fifth position with 7 wickets under his belt.