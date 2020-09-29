In yet another roller-coaster contest in the ongoing Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore edged out Mumbai Indians in a Super Over tie-breaker – the second of the season – on Monday. MI’s defeat also meant that Ishan Kishan’s sparkling 99 went in vain. The match went into the Super Over after both teams were levelled at 201 in the allotted 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the tie-breaker, RCB kept their nerve better and came out the winner. The win gave RCB two points which took their tally to four, the same as Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, who have a better net run rate of the three teams tied on points. Also Read - DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 11 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST Tuesday September 29

Courtesy the dramatic Super Over win over defending champions Mumbai, Bangalore shot up to the third position. With two wins in three matches, Virat Kohli and Co. have four points and are behind table-toppers Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals only on net run rate. However, they have played one match more than the two teams above them. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians’ defeat sees them drop a spot to fifth with two points, behind Kings XI Punjab on net run rate. SunRisers Hyderabad are bottom of the table, having lost both their matches so far in the competition. Also Read - Dream11 IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: Washington Sundar Stars With The Ball in a Contest Dominated by Batsmen

In the Super Over, MI managed only seven runs off pacer Navdeep Saini’s tight over. Chasing, RCB skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers helped their side achieve the target off the final ball as the former flicked Jasprit Bumrah to pull off an incredible win. Also Read - IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: Why Wasn't Ishan Kishan Sent to Bat in Super Over? Rohit Sharma Explains

IPL Points Table 2020

Orange Cap Holder

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul manages to hold on to the numero uno spot and keep the Orange Cap, with 222 runs under his belt. Rahu;’s compatriot and opening partner Mayank Agarwal is close behind him with 221 runs. Rahul and Mayank are the only players to have scored centuries in this year’s edition of the IPL so far. RCB ace – AB de Villiers, who played a blistering knock of 55 off 24 balls vs Mumbai Indians on Monday, moved up to fifth in the list of highest run-getters. Devdutt Padikkal, who hit a 40-ball 54, and Aaron Finch, who scored 52 off 35, also moved up in the run-scorers list to 7th and 8th respectively.

Purple Cap Holder

KXIP pacer Mohammed Shami, with seven scalps to his name, leads the race for the Purple Cap. He is followed by Delhi Capitals champion fast bowler Kagiso Rabada who have five wickets under his belt. CSK’s Sam Curran, RCB’s Yuzvendra Chahal and Mumbai’s Trent Boult round the top-5 list of bowlers with maximum wickets in this year’s edition of IPL.