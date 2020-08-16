With 34 days to go for the 13th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League, the buzz and excitement are palpable among the fans. Fans have already started picking their favouties and oddsmakers are also busy trying to figure out the best teams. Also Read - IPL 2020: CSK Camp Moments After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Announced International Retirements | WATCH VIDEO

According to betting companies, defending champion Mumbai Indian will start as favourites and SunRisers Hyderabad are placed at No.2. It could come as a surprise for fans that MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are not among the Top-2.

CSK is placed at No 3 and they are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK finished second-best last season and in all probability will play the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians in UAE.

According to SportsPesa, here are the odds:

IPL 2020 odds / Predictions by the Betting Companies

Mumbai Indians 4/7

Hyderabad Sunrisers 11/18

Chennai Super Kings 5/7

Kolkata Knight Riders 5/7

Royal Challengers Bangalore 10/11

Delhi Capitals 10/11

Kings XI Punjab 6/4

Rajasthan Royals 7/4

In countries where sports betting is legal, IPL is right at the top among worldwide events.

Based on the analysis of odds by four of the biggest legal sports betting platforms of the world Bet365, Betway, William Hills, Betfair, Mumbai Indians are favourites to win IPL 2020 title. The Rohit Sharma-led side will have 16.9 per cent chances to win the IPL 2020 according to the bookmakers. SRH have 16 per cent chances and CSK has 15.08 per cent chances of lifting the crown.

Mumbai Indians: 16.9%

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 16%

Chennai Super Kings: 15.08%

Delhi Capitals: 12.93%

Kolkata Knight Riders: 11.31%

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 11.31%

Rajasthan Royals: 8.23%

Kings XI Punjab: 8.23%

IPL 13 starts from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10. Three venues will be used throughout the tournament to avoid excessive travelling of players and ensure their safety amid the pandemic.