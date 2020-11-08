After a humiliating loss to defending champions Mumbai Indians where the Capitals top-order failed, the Shreyas-Iyer-led side could make a big change at the top of the order. Out-of-form Prithvi Shaw – who has scored 228 runs in 13 matches played this season at a strike rate of 136.52 – could be dropped in the much-awaited clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad for a place in the final. Also Read - DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST November 8 Sunday

It is likely that in-form Marcus Stoinis pair up with Shikhar Dhawan at the top. Dhawan hinted the same before the match against MI.

"I think the support staff thought about Stoinis but they didn't discuss it with me that much. If I get the opportunity to open with him, for sure it'll be great. But both Stoinis and I share great chemistry, we joke a lot, so it will be good fun," said Dhawan.

Shikhar and Stoinis have been in top form. While Dhawan has scored 525 runs and two back to back centuries to his name and is the highest-scorer for the franchise, Stoinis has, on the other hand, amassed 314 runs from 15 games with an average of 26.16 and a strike rate of 150.23 which comprises of three fifties.

It is a must-win game for the Capitals as they hope to make their maiden final of IPL.

From a Sunrisers Hyderabad point of view, the only change they could go for is Wriddhiman Saha getting back in the 11 in place of Shreevats Goswami.

DC vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Shreevats Goswami/Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shabaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.