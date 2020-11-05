Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier of IPL 2020 in Dubai on Thursday night. The defending champions may start favourites considering their form in the league stage of the tournament but former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar reckons DC can be a dangerous prospect considering their team combination and how they progressed to the playoffs. Also Read - MI vs DC 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020 Qualifier 1: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 5 Thursday

DC were dominating in the first half of the season before losing four matches on the trot. However, they qualified on the back of an impressive win over Royal Challengers Bangalore as they finished second in the points table behind MI. Also Read - Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Highlights VEL vs TRA, Today's Women's IPL Match 2 Live Updates, Sharjah: Ecclestone's Four Wickets Helps Trailblazers Beat Velocity by Nine Wickets

DC though lost both their matches to MI but Bangar says in playoffs, what’s happened in the past doesn’t matter. Also Read - IPL 2020 Eliminator SRH vs RCB Preview: Momentum With Hyderabad, But Bangalore Has The Firepower

“Let me tell you one thing, when it goes to the Playoffs, no matter what has happened in the past, it’s on the day which team plays better cricket,” Bangar said on Star Sports show Game Plan.

Bangar explained why despite not having experience of playing much in the playoffs, DC will be prove to be a strong opponent.

“Delhi Capitals, I agree might not have the experience of playing a lot of Playoff matches, but what they have undergone this season is very critical,” he said.

He continued, “Success early on, failures were in the latter half of the tournament, and then a very good match to qualify for and play in the second spot. I believe that the kind of combination they have of good, young, experienced Indian batsmen, a battery of overseas fast bowlers and Indian spinners, that is a good mix of experience, pace, youth and then, if there’s one team that can challenge Mumbai Indians, it’s Delhi Capitals. So, beaware Mumbai Indians, it’s not going to be easy.”

The second qualifier will start from 7:30 PM IST.