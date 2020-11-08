Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan will be the key player for Delhi Capitals in the IPL Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. After suffering a massive defeat against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, DC will face an uphill task against high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Also Read - IPL 2020: 'That Was an Extraordinary Move,' Tom Moody on DC Gifting Trent Boult to MI

Bangar opined that Dhawan is a big match player and has proved himself on several occasions in past for whichever team he has played for.

"He's a big match player, ….World Cup, ICC Championship, whenever he is required he has always fired for the team, which he has played for," Bangar said during Star Sports show GAME PLAN.

The former India batting coach further emphasized on Dhawan’s stay at Sunrisers camp in the past as he claims that the southpaw knows how to tackle opposition’s key spinner Rashid Khan.

“He knows what is the state, he knows the SunRisers Hyderabad in and out, because he has played for them, he knows how to tackle Rashid Khan and he goes after him. So, I believe, Shikhar Dhawan is going to be a brilliant brilliant player, if Delhi Capitals have to win this game,” Bangar added.

Talking about the impactful player in Sunrisers unit, Bangar chose Kane Williamson to continue his golden patch against Delhi. Williamson played a crucial match-winning knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator on Friday. The New Zealand skipper slammed unbeaten 50 off 44-balls to seal a six-wicket win for SRH.

Bangar talked about Williamson’s special innings against RCB and said the Kiwi batsman has a special quality to soak-in pressure and put it back on the opponent, which many people don’t have.

“He’s gone be equally important for SunRisers Hyderabad….how a David Warner is important right at the top, but you saw in the previous game, his temperament, the ability to soak-in pressure and then put the pressure back on the opponent is a crucial quality, which not many people have. So, I believe, he’s going to be a crucial element, if SRH have to continue their march of winning five games in a row. So, he is going to be critical,” Bangar said.