The IPL Governing Council is yet to finalise the SOP but the franchises have already started their preparations ahead of the departure to the UAE. Teams have begun testing their Indian players and support staff for COVID-19 before allowing them to train. Also Read - IPL 2020: Amazon Leading The Race But BYJU's And Dream11 Also Among Contenders to Replace VIVO as Title Sponsor

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have asked their Indian players to quarantine in a hotel where they will undergo regular tests for COVID-19. Also Read - Mithali Raj Defends BCCI's Stand on Women's IPL vs WBBL Clash, Says Foreign Stars' Misjudged Situation

While winner of the inaugural season Rajasthan Royals plan to conduct such tests over the coming two weeks, another franchise as advised its players to quarantine at home. Also Read - IPL 2020: BCCI And Vivo Suspend IPL Title Sponsor Association For This Year

The IPL GC has recently handed out a SOP draft but the teams reportedly want several tweaks including reduction in mandatory quarantine period for players arriving in the UAE for the season.

“Outdoor training is out of question still, we’re being cautious and since everything is still very uncertain with regards to SOPs, we’re awaiting a final confirmation,” a franchise source told ESPNcricinfo.

As per the SOP, players have to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine period once they have arrived in the UAE and take four COVID-19 tests. This is an area of contention for several franchises since it not only reduces the period of preparation but more importantly they may miss out on the services of overseas stars for a week who will arrive after fulfilling their CPL and international commitments.

The team owners are hopeful that a clarity on the SOPs will be given by this weekend.

It’s this reason why the franchises are yet to depart for UAE with Chennai Super Kings’ plan of arriving early scuppered because of the delay in issuing a formal SOP.

CSK along with Kings XI Punjab have asked their Indian players to assemble together before departure.

The IPL 2020 is set to get underway from September 19 with the final on November 10.