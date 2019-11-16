A couple of days after Rajasthan Royals made a wish on Twitter to get star cricketers Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers onboard during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 trade window, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) instead, offered their insider Mr. Nags. Now, the Royals have responded to the RCB reply from a couple of days back and in a playful manner questioned the franchise as to why they did not release Mr. Nags. The Royals reply read, “Thought you’d be bold enough to release Mr Nags for the #IPLAuction.”

It was interesting to see the Royals use the word ‘Bold’ in their post as ‘Play Bold’ is RCB’s tagline.

Thought you’d be bold enough to release Mr Nags for the #IPLAuction 😋 https://t.co/nkvuUT9KcB — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 16, 2019

In order to inject a fresh lease of life into the franchise ahead of the next season, RCB has released a total of 12 players from their squad from last year.

The players to have been let go are Australia allrounder Marcus Stoinis (6.2Cr), West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer (4Cr), Akshdeep Nath (3.6Cr), fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile (2.2Cr), New Zealand allrounder Colin de Grandhomme (2.2Cr), Prayas Ray Barman (1.6Cr), fast bowler Tim Southee (1Cr), Kulwant Khejroliya (85L), Himmat Singh (65L), South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen (50L), Milind Kumar (20L). Dale Steyn, who was a mid-season replacement last year, has also been booted out.

The ones to have survived are Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers and skipper Virat Kohli. With a remaining balance of approximately Rs 25 crore, RCB would be seeking judicial buys at the IPL auction on December 19.

