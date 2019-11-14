The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) may not have tasted success in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the southern franchise boasts of two of the biggest names in the T20 cricket – AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli.

With the IPL 2020 trade window all set to close on the night of November 14, plenty of name were tossed around to other teams. Rajasthan Royals have expressed their desire to have Kohli and de Villiers in their ranks. Once the Royals responded with their wish to a random fan, the RCB was quick to spot it and reply, but their response was a cheeky one. RCB agreed to offer their insider, Mr. Nags, who they feel is better than the two cricketers.

The fan tweeted,” @thorking14@rajasthanroyals any plans of trading @IamSanjuSamson to #RCB ?? ????”

RR replied, “Ummm, are you up for trading Virat & AB? ???? ????Cc: @RCBTweets”

Ummm, are you up for trading Virat & AB? 😉🤪 Cc: @RCBTweets https://t.co/x3IB3pjRdU — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 14, 2019

However, RCB being the ever smart, had a better offer for them and offered them Mr. Nags instead and tweeted, “You can have Mr Nags ???? PS: We know he will eventually find a way back to us.”

You can have Mr Nags 🤪 PS: We know he will eventually find a way back to us. ✌🏼 https://t.co/4TvW3sIefn — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) November 14, 2019

Meanwhile, among the big names to have changed teams include India’s Test deputy captain Ajinkya Rahane, who moved to Delhi Capitals after playing 100 games for Rajasthan Royals. In return, Delhi Capitals traded Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia.

The trade window for IPL 2020 comes to a close tonight (November 14) and as expected, teams will be jostling to get their best trades.