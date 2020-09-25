As if the crushing defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab wasn’t enough, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was also found to have breached IPL code of conduct and as a result has been fined. RCB were found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during their 97-run defeat last night in Dubai and since it’s their first such breach, Kohli has been fined the minimum Rs 12 lakh. Also Read - IPL 2020: Anuskha Sharma Asks Sunil Gavaskar to Explain His 'Distasteful Message' After Controversial On-Air Remark

It was a forgettable night for RCB and Kohli as they were beaten across departments by KXIP who posted a massive 206/3 after being asked to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Their captain and opener KL Rahul was in some form as the struck an unbeaten century, 132 off 69, to power their innings. He belted 14 fours and seven sixes during his assault.

However, Rahul was beneficiary of two dropped catches too in the space of two overs with his RCB counterpart Kohli being the guilty party on both the occasions.

During RCB chase, Kohli dropped down a spot to bat at no. 4 but was caught of Sheldon Cottrell after having managed just one run. They eventually folded for 109 in 17 overs with 30 from Washington Sundar being their top-score.

Kohli took responsibility of the defeat saying it wasn’t the best day in the office for his team.

“I have to stand in front and take the brunt of it, not the best day in the office, couple of important chances of KL when he was set and that cost us 35-40 runs at a later stage. Maybe if we restricted them to 180 we wouldn’t have been under pressure from ball one of the chase,” Kohli said after the match.

“We know exactly where we went wrong and I have to put my hand up and say a couple of important chances went down. There are days when these kind of things happen on the cricket field, they happen and we have to accept them,” he added.