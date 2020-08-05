India skipper Virat Kohli – who has not played cricket since the New Zealand tour earlier this year – is getting ready for the upcoming season of the IPL in UAE. Kohli – who has been active on social space during the pandemic – took to Instagram to give his fans a glimpse of his preparations ahead of the T20 tournament. Also Read - Manchester Weather Forecast, England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1: Rain Could Play Spoilsport at Old Trafford

In the video he posted on Wednesday evening, the RCB skipper can be seen running on a treadmill, flaunting his tattoos and with peppy English music playing in the background.

Kohli's body looks ripped and fit with no fat. Here is the video he shared:

View this post on Instagram 🤙🏼 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Aug 5, 2020 at 7:38am PDT

A couple of days earlier, he flaunted the new RCB kit on social media. Kohli would be desperate to win the silverware in UAE – RCB has never won the T20 tournament in the previous 12 seasons. Last season as well, Kohli-led RCB finished last in the points table with 11 points from 14 games. In the past, they have feature big names in their side like Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle but have been unfortunate to have not gone all the way.

With the kind of players they picked at the auction last year – like Isuru Udana and Chris Morris – they again look a well-balanced unit. Now, it is about coming good together one feels.

The tournament starts from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10. Three venues would be used for a period of 51 days.