Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli inadvertently ended up applying saliva on the cricket ball during his team's IPL 2020 match against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Monday.

The incident occurred during the third delivery of the second over of DC innings when opener Prithvi Shaw played a booming drive in the direction of Kohli.

After collecting the ball at short cover, Kohli ended up applying saliva but quickly realised his mistake and with a sheepish smile, raised both his hands in apology.

What times! @imVkohli applies saliva on the cricket ball and immediately apologizes. Covid, you happy? pic.twitter.com/4oAJtpFt9P — Ketan | کیتن (@Badka_Bokrait) October 5, 2020

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned the application of saliva on the cricket ball as part of measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic. As per its rules, a team will twice be issued warning by the on-field umpire if it ends up breaking the rule and on the third breach, a five-run penalty will be given.

“If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning,” the ICC’s Standard Operating Procedure state.

“A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommenced.”

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar promptly posted on Twitter about Kohli’s ‘million dollar reaction’.

“What an incredible shot by @PrithviShaw there! A million dollar reaction by @imVkohli after almost applying saliva on the ball. Sometimes instincts take over!” Tendulkar tweeted.

What an incredible shot by @PrithviShaw there! A million dollar reaction by @imVkohli after almost applying saliva on the ball. Sometimes instincts takeover!😋 RCBvDC #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 5, 2020

This is not the first instance in the ongoing season that a player has broken the rule.

Rajasthan Royals’ Robin Uthappa had last week applied saliva during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders