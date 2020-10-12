Kolkata is hopeful that the issue surrounding mystery spinner Sunil Narine’s bowling action would be resolved soon. The Knight Riders franchise issued an official statement on Narine’s suspected bowling action in which they state that the West Indians bowling action was not reported in the games that he played prior to the last fixture against Punjab. Also Read - IPL 2020: 'MS Dhoni Does Not Deserve Such Treatment' - Shahid Afridi Reacts on CSK Skipper's Daughter Receiving Rape Threats

"Mr. Sunil Narine was reported for a suspect action by the match officials after KKR's match vs KXIP held on Oct 10, 2020 in Abu Dhabi. This came as a surprise to the franchise and Mr. Narine, considering he has played over 115 games in the IPL since 2012 and as many as 68 games since 2015, when he was last reported during the IPL season for a suspect action before being subsequently cleared completely by SRASSC, an ICC accredited facility.

"Furthermore, he was playing his 6th game this season, with no concerns expressed formally or informally by the match officials so far," the statement read.

Narine is a key figure in the Kolkata set up and if he does not play against Bangalore, it would be a big setback for a side that has the winning momentum with them and would like to carry that going ahead in the tournament.

Respecting the process put in place by IPL, Kolkata said that they are working closely with committee in the matter.

“Having said this, we are respectful of the process that the IPL has put in place to have his action reviewed, and are working closely with the IPL in this matter.

“We are hopeful that there would be an appropriate resolution quickly. We appreciate the cooperation being extended by the IPL in expediting this matter,” the statement further read.

Narine bowled the last over against Punjab and helped Kolkata win the match from the jaws of defeat.