RCB captain Virat Kohli lavished praise on AB De Villiers after the South African's breathtaking 73 off 33 balls on a tricky and sluggish wicket in Sharjah on Monday to help Bangalore post a mammoth 194 for two in 20 overs. The South African's whirlwind knock was laced with six sixes as well.

After the match, Kohli said that only De Villiers – who was named the Player of the match – can do it on a pitch like that. Kohli – who was involved in a 100-run partnership with him – credited the South African for playing such a brilliant knock. Kohli and De Villiers also brought up 3000 runs as a pair together in IPL.

"On a pitch like that, only AB can do that. It was a special knock. We got 195 purely because of the genius of that man," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Calling De Villiers a Superman, Kohli said he played well on a wicket where everyone struggled to score.

“Barring one super-human, everyone struggled on that pitch. The talk was around 165-170,” he added.

De Villiers also spoke of the disappointment he felt after the duck he scored in the last game and wanted to get among the runs.

“Very happy with the performance. Got a duck in the last game, a terrible feeling. Very happy that I contributed. Surprised me out there tonight. Knew the wicket was quite tough to bat on. But I thought 145-150 wasn’t enough. So I looked to go further and was surprised to get 195. They’ve got a really good bowling attack. The margins are small and you have to use every bit of energy,” he said.

With the win, Bangalore moves to the third spot, while Kolkata slip to No 4.

Bangalore was better than Kolkata in all the three disciplines and that helped them win the match. If De Villiers and Kohli set it up early with the bat, then it was the spinners – Chahal and Sundar – who came good on the night.