Navdeep Saina knocked down Rahul Tewatia on the floor with a nasty blow in the last over of the Rajasthan Royals innings on Saturday against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Once Tewatia was down, the medical staff rushed in to see if the left-handed pocket-dynamo was doing well or not. Tewatia was trying to play the scoop and RCB pacer bowled a high full toss. Rahul got hit on the chest.

Tewatia got up after about a couple of minutes and smashed a length from Saina for a six with a flick on the leg-side. The ball after that, he smashed for a mighty six as well.

Tewatia finished with a breezy 24 off 12 balls. His innings was laced with three sixes. In fact, in the tournament thus far, he has hit 11 sixes and one four.

Here is how fans hailed him:

Tewatia was the star at Sharjah against Kings XI Punjab, where he helped the Royals gun down a record chase. He hit Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in one over after getting off to a slow start. The all-rounder is slowly but surely making his presence felt at the big stage. He has surely been the player to watch out for.

Thanks to Tewatitia late flourish, the Royals posted 154 for six in 20 overs.