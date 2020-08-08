After Chinese mobile company and Indian Premier League title sponsor, VIVO pulled out of the deal for this edition of the T20 tournament in the wake of the negative publicity it received after the Galwan Valley clash, the Board of Control of Cricket in India has been on the lookout for a replacement. Also Read - Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni on Same Page as Leaders: Former India Cricketer Maninder Singh Picks Sourav Ganguly as Best India Skipper

While franchises are already suffering losses, according to a report in InsideSport, it is believed that on Wednesday evening, an official asked a Mumbai Indians representative present on the call about JIO'S interest in the TITLE Sponsorship of IPL.

The MI representative turned down the offer saying that "they are not exploring any association like that."

It has also been learnt that the BCCI has sent SOS to various corporate houses like PayTM and Byju’s, but none of them is showing any interest.

“All of these companies are BCCI’s partners. They are Indian entities but we are little concerned about very strong Anti-China undercurrent. We don’t want to speculate on how people will react if any of them come on board”, said one of the BCCI official according to a report in InsideSport.

Meanwhile, the IPL Governing Council has made an announcement that the tournament will take place in the UAE and it will start from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10. The matches will take place in three venues and the teams will start reaching UAE after August 26. Most teams are opting to stay in resorts and avoid hotels.