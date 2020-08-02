Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid – who is currently the director at NCA – feels the cash-rich Indian Premier League is extremely important for the growth of cricket as it generates massive revenue. The former India captain added further and said that it is difficult to maintain a bio-security cover for domestic matches. Also Read - IPL 2020: SRH's David Warner Reacts to RCB Fan For Backing Virat Kohli-Led Team to Lift Title in UAE

"I'm sure leagues like the IPL will be able to put in the kind of biosecure environments required, like what EPL, Bundesliga or what ECB did with the England-West Indies series. I'm sure every effort will be made to do that. Let's be honest. There is a lot of revenue that rides with tournaments like the IPL. I know if you're cynical about it, you can only look at the money that the big players make or maybe the franchises or BCCI make, but where does that money go? It goes down to state associations, in conducting Under-19 and Under-16 tournaments, so a lot of the revenue associated with the game," Dravid said in a webinar hosted by Deccan Herald, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

"The fact of the matter is, none of the domestic sport actually generates any revenue. In fact, it costs a lot of money to hold. So if you want to give young boys and girls the opportunity to play, if you want to give them opportunities to express their talent, money has got to come from somewhere. The reality is, to conduct tournaments and develop high-class athletes, it costs money; there's a financial element involved," he added further.