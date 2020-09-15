Young Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is looking in good form days before the start of a new season of the Indian Premier League. During the net session on Tuesday – Pant gave fans a glimpse of what is in store – when he played an audacious reverse scoop against pacer Ishant Sharma. This is not the first time he has treated a fast bowler in this fashion, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was taken to all parts of the ground by Pant a couple of seasons back. Also Read - IPL 2020: All-rounder Axar Patel Feels Delhi Capitals Have Firepower to Win Title This Season in UAE

Here is the shot that will leave you awestruck:

Pant’s role

Pant – in all probability – will play at No 3 or 4. His role will be to keep the bowlers under pressure and put away good balls. He will only attack as that is the only way he knows how to play and has been successful at that over the past three seasons. Head coach Ricky Ponting could have discussed plans with him already and defined his role to him in the side.

Capitals Chances

Capitals – who started their revival season last year – have a good mix of young and experienced players in their ranks. They need to get off to a decent start in the tournament and look to build on that. In all probability, Shikhar Dhawan will open the batting with Prithvi Shaw. It would be interesting to see what position will Ajinkya Rahane plays if he makes the eleven along with Shaw.

In the bowling department, they look a little lean. Apart from Kagiso Rabada, they do not have much in their arsenal.