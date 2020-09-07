Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira is once again winning hearts – this time with her singing skills. With less than two weeks left to go for the Indian Premier League in UAE, little Samaira – who turns two-year-old in December – dedicated a song for the franchise. The MI skipper’s wife Ritika Sajdeh took to her social media handle to share the video with their fans. Also Read - IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Allrounder Ben Stokes Likely to Miss First Part of Season

BCCI finally announced the much-awaited IPL fixtures yesterday and as expected, Mumbai Indians will be playing Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener. Three venues will be used for the tournament in a bid to avoid the traveling of players during the 53-day tournament amid the pandemic.

Rohit – who recently received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award – would be leading the Mumbai Indians title defense. The skipper’s form will be the key to the fortunes of the franchise and he has been timing the ball really well in the net sessions.

MI is a well-balanced team with a strong core and that could be the difference in a big and long tournament like the IPL.

MI squad for IPL 2020

Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock (Wicket-keeper), Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan.