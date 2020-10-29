Regular Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma’s nine-year-old tweet on Suryakumar Yadav is going viral on Thursday after his heroics in Abu Dhabi. Sryakumar Yadav hit a breathtaking 79* off 43 balls to help MI take a step closer to playoffs with a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday. Chasing 165 to win, Surya took on the Bangalore bowlers and hit them for 10 fours and three sixes in his match-winning knock. Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Suryakumar Yadav's Old Tweet Praising Virat Kohli Goes Viral After Stare-down Episode | POST

A tweet Rohit had posted nine-year ago praises Suryakumar and that is now winning the internet. Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli Faces Backlash on Twitter For His Unnecessary Stare-down With Suryakumar Yadav | POSTS

“Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future!,” Rohit had tweeted in 2011. Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Hardik Pandya, Chris Morris Reprimanded For Verbal Exchange in Abu Dhabi

Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 10, 2011

Fans are also reacting to it and this comes at a time when the Mumbai batsman has not been picked in the India squad touring Australia next month.

10 saal lage is tweet ko ek baar justify karne me, agli performance bhi 10 saal baad hi dikhegi — देव™🇮🇳 (@WhoDushyant) October 28, 2020

Still not able to understand why mohammad siraj has been called for test matches…. i think it is VK things… rite…? — Raj_S@180513 (@rajeshsripuram) October 28, 2020

Surya has been consistent in all forms of domestic cricket, not just IPL, hence fans are finding it hard to believe how he did not catch the eye of the selectors. Cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and others have also slammed the selection of the national side.

Meanwhile, MI has eight wins and in all probability will make the playoffs and be in the race to defend their title successfully.