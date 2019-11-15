Royal Challengers Bangalore have endured a low run in the IPL in the previous three seasons, finishing with the wooden spoon twice and securing the sixth spot in 2018, and in order to inject a fresh lease of life into the franchise ahead of the next season, the team has released a total of 12 players from their squad from last year.

The players to have been let go are Australia allrounder Marcus Stoinis (6.2Cr), West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer (4Cr), Akshdeep Nath (3.6Cr), fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile (2.2Cr), New Zealand allrounder Colin de Grandhomme (2.2Cr), Prayas Ray Barman (1.6Cr), fast bowler Tim Southee (1Cr), Kulwant Khejroliya (85L), Himmat Singh (65L), South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen (50L), Milind Kumar (20L). Dale Steyn, who was a mid-season replacement last year, has also been booted out.

The ones to have survived are Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers and skipper Virat Kohli. With a remaining balance of approximately Rs 25 crore, RCB would be seeking judicial buys at the IPL auction on December 19.

Mike Hesson, RCB’s new director of cricket operations at RCB had informed about the team’s release list last week and with this kind of shake-up it’s been quite an eventual start for the franchise a month before the auction.

