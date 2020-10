RR vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

Of their five matches. Delhi Capitals have won four. Of their five matches, Rajasthan Royals have won two. Their recent form has been contrasting. DC have won their previous two matches and RR have just completed a hat-trick of defeats. Almost everything is clicking for Delhi but Rajasthan’s over-dependency on their top-order has been a big problematic area. Will we see a change in fortunes? Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score SRH vs KXIP Today's Match 22 Live Updates, Dubai: Warner, Bairstow Power Hyderabad to 201/6

Head to Head

RR and DC have clashed 20 times before. RR are slightly ahead when it comes to head-to-head record by winning 11 times while DC have emerged victorious in nine of their meetings. In their last clash, DC won comfortably by five wickets. Also Read - RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints For IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 23 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Friday October 9

WEATHER FORECAST

Brace for a hot Friday but a relatively cooler night in Sharjah. It will be humid too. The temperature will reach a high of 37 degrees Celsius and fall down to a low of 28 degrees Celsius. Also Read - IPL 2020: Have to Focus on Executing Skill Against Players Like Buttler, Smith or Samson, Says Harshal Patel

RR vs DC Pitch And Toss Report

This has been a high-scoring venue. Every team that has played here so far, barring Sunrisers Hyderabad, has crossed the 200-run mark. RR have done that twice. DC once.

RR vs DC Fantasy Tips

Jos Buttler (captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Mahipal Lomro, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Jofra Archer

RR vs DC Predicted Playing XI

RR: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

RR vs DC Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (captain), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh

Delhi Capitals: Ishant Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra