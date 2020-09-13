Ruturaj Gaikwad – who tested positive for coronavirus a couple of weeks back – will have to undergo two more tests before he can join the CSK at training. But apart from him, the 13 support staff members who had contracted the virus have been cleared and have joined the CSK ‘bio bubble’. Also Read - Neroli Meadows: Axed Fox Sports Presenter, Set For IPL 2020 Stint

"Ruturaj will undergo two tests as per protocol, today and tomorrow. If he tests negative, he will be back in the team hotel bubble. The other staff members have tested negative and are back to normal. And they are back in the bubble," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said PTI.

Meanwhile, some reports suggest that Gaikwad is being looked at as Suresh Raina – who pulled out of the tournament citing 'personal reasons' – replacement.

Not just Raina, Harbhajan Singh too pulled out of the tournament due to the same reason.

CSK will be playing the tournament opener on September 19 against Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi.