Young Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad – who had a brilliant IPL – has broken his silence on CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s ‘No spark in youngsters’ comment – that made headlines during the tournament following the franchise’s poor run. Gaikwad – who was more focussed on the job at hand – admitted that he did not read too much into Dhoni’s statement. Also Read - IPL 2021: MS Dhoni to Faf Du Plessis, Players Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Could Retain Ahead of Mega Auction

“I didn’t read much into what MS had said and I never felt he intended that way,” Ruturaj was quoted as saying by Telegraph. Also Read - IPL 2020: Devdutt Padikkal Praises RCB Skipper Virat Kohli, Says 'Truly Enjoyed Every Minute I Spent With Him'

Gaikwad further said that Dhoni must have thought of something and said that. The young top-order batsman confirmed that it did not matter what Dhoni had said as, during the net sessions, the CSK skipper would give him advise and batting tips ahead of matches. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Shubman Gill Looking Forward to The Tour But Hasn't Set Any Personal Goals

“He must have thought of something and said, but people took it the other way. What he said didn’t matter to me or didn’t even get to my head. At nets, he would advise me regarding my batting and on top of that, he has always liked my batting,” he added.

“At nets, MS used to tell me, ‘just make sure your process is right and don’t worry about the results.’ I just followed that,” he added further.

In a season to forget for CSK, Gaikwad was the only silver lining as he scored 204 runs from six games and finished the tournament with three consecutive fifties. He would be the one to watch out for next season.

After a dismal run in 2020, it would be interesting to see CSK’s plan at the mega auction – who do they release/retain – Gaikwad could be someone the franchise could look to invest in looking at the future.