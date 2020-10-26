Chennai Super Kings may have been out of the playoffs race for the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League, but young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad finally got among the runs and showed one and all why he is highly-rated around the circuit. Gaikwad scored a brilliant 65* off 41 balls to help CSK over the line against Bangalore in Dubai on Sunday. Also Read - KKR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab T20 Match 46 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Monday, October 26

During his whirlwind knock, he also got to bat alongside CSK skipper MS Dhoni, which according to him is a dream come true. In an interaction with Deepak Chahar after the match, Gaikwad revealed that he had dreamt of this ever since they started their training in Chennai ahead of the season.

Gaikwad was awarded the player of the match for his brilliant show with the bat. After the match, young Gaikwad said it was important for him to carry his bat through. He also revealed how his friends and teammates helped him when he contracted the virus after landing in UAE.

“It feels good, and to win the game for the team and stay not-out till the end, more importantly, feels better than the personal milestone. It was tough for me, quarantining for a lot more days compared to the other guys. Everyone was with me – my friends, family. I was practicing well and I knew one good knock was just around the corner,” he said.

It would now be interesting to see CSK’s approach in the remaining two games.