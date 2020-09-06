Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra suggested a new opening pair for the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday with 12 days to go for the tournament in UAE. Chopra said that with the team deciding to make South African AB De Villiers the wicketkeeper for the season, he feels Aaron Finch should open with Devdutt Padikkal. Also Read - MAK vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction Shpageeza T20 League: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Misar A Knights vs Band-e-Amir Dragons at Kabul International Stadium 2.30 PM IST September 6

"I am going with Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal. Parthiv Patel can also be there but I am going with Devdutt Padikkal so that AB de Villiers keeps wickets," said Chopra during a session on YouTube live.

Hailing Padikkal, Chopra reckoned he is an 'outstanding' talent.

“Devdutt Padikkal is an outstanding young talent. You have taken Aaron Finch and you should play him definitely and give him the chance to open,” Chopra further said.

Chopra also said that he feels skipper Virat Kohli should bat at No 3, and he should be followed by De Villiers and the English allrounder Moeen Ali.

“Virat Kohli at No.3, AB at No.4, Moeen at No.5 and Shivam Dube at No.6. Now it is looking like a fantastic batting lineup,” said Chopra.

Earlier, he had said that KL Rahul could bag the Orange Cap with the form he is in.

“At No.1, I am going with KL Rahul. The kind of form that he has been in with the added responsibility that he is now the KXIP captain and with the type of mindset he has at the moment, I think he is going to rock it. I am expecting that he will be the top run-getter amongst the Indians in the tournament and could end up with the Orange Cap,” Chopra had said.