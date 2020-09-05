With 14 days to go for the start of the Indian Premier League, BCCI is yet to announce the fixtures for the tournament. It was believed according to reports that the fixtures would be announced yesterday, but that did not happen. Also Read - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Video Highlights, IPL 2017 Match 46: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn help KKR set up a crucial win

It was initially believed that going by the tradition, the finalists of the previous season will play the tournament opener, but with CSK players testing positive for coronavirus, the fixtures may have changed. And now, IPL Twitter handle's latest post has triggered speculations that RCB may lock horns with KKR in the tournament opener.

The poster features Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli and Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik. They tweeted, "2 weeks until the #Dream11IPL extravaganza! CAN. NOT. WAIT!"

CSK has gone through a lot last week, after 13 members of the contingent including pacer Deepak Chahar and right-handed batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive for the novel coronavirus and their vice-captain Suresh Raina and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. Reports suggest that the BCCI has decided to give some time to them for coping up with these major setbacks.

Once this tweet was noticed by fans, speculations ran rife. While KKR has won the title in 2012 and 2014, RCB is yet to break the drought and they would be desperate to rewrite history in UAE.

The final of the T20 tournament will take place on November 10 and will be played across three venues namely Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

All franchises have already started training for the upcoming tournament.