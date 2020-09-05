The much-awaited Indian Premier League fixtures will be announced by the BCCI on Sunday (September 6), confirmed Chairman Brijesh Patel. Reports suggested that it would be announced on Saturday, but that did not happen, but now, Patel has assured that it will be out tomorrow. Also Read - IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Takes a Stunning One-handed Catch During RCB's Net Session in UAE | WATCH

"Schedule of IPL 2020 that starts from 19th September in UAE will be released tomorrow," said IPL chairman Brijesh Patel to ANI.

It was the Chairman who had earlier in August announced the schedule as well.

It is reported the delay was caused after 13 members and two players of the CSK squad contracted the novel coronavirus.

“13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team,” the BCCI had said in an official release.

All franchises, including CSK, have started training for the T20 tournament in UAE.

IPL 2020 will be played from 19th September and the final will be played on 10th November 2020. The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST.

Earlier, taking note of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India, the IPL GC decided to stage the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi subject to necessary clearances from the Government of India.

In all likelihood, going by the tradition of the tournament, the finalists of last season will play the opener, if that is the case the Mumbai Indians would start their title defense against Chennai Super Kings.