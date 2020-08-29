CSK opener Shane Watson reacted after Suresh Raina left UAE for India on Saturday with less than three weeks left for the IPL. Watson feels Raina – who has been an integral part of the franchise – will ‘sorely missed’ by the franchise in the upcoming season. Watson said that his heart goes out for the left-handed batsman – who recently announced his international retirement from cricket. Also Read - IPL 2020 to Miss Mr IPL! Twitter Reacts After CSK Star Suresh Raina Leaves For India Due to 'Personal Reasons' | POSTS

Watson took to Instagram and shared a video where he voiced his opinion on the situation. “I woke up this morning to the really sad news that Suresh Raina is heading back to India for personal reasons. My heart goes out to you Suresh, I hope you’re going okay mate. You are gonna be sorely missed for CSK,” Watson said. Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Announce Their Pregnancy: RCB Team Congratulates The Couple With Pleasant Surprise | Watch

Referring to him as a ‘star’ and the ‘heartbeat’ of CSK, Watson hoped for his well-being and was confident he will be okay. Also Read - Suresh Raina's Uncle Passes Away, Aunt Critical After Attack by Unidentified Assailants in Pathankot: Report

“You have been the star for CSK, you are the heartbeat of the team and you are also gonna be missed by IPL tournament as well. You are such a star of the IPL but most important is your well-being and I hope you are gonna be okay,” Watson added.

Calling the IPL as the best T20 tournament in the world, the Australian cricketer also spoke about the coronavirus situation which is ever-changing the world.

“It’s been interesting time to be locked down again for another seven days but this is the ever changing world that we live in. We all have to do everything we can to stay safe and limit the chances of COVID spreading throughout the IPL because this is the best T20 tournament in the world, all players and everyone, all the fans want it to go ahead. I will do, and I know we all will do whatever we have to be able to make sure that the IPL goes ahead,” he concluded.