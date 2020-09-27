Chennai Super Kings’ opening batsman Shane Watson revealed that he played the game against Delhi Capitals on Friday despite the passing away of his grandmother. Watson – who is used to deliver at the big stage – has not found his bearing in the tournament after three games. Also Read - IPL 2020: Shahid Afridi Rues Absence of Pakistan Players in IPL, Says Players Like Babar Azam Missing Out on Big Platform

In a Youtube interaction, ‘The Debrief’, Watson revealed that his grandmother Ritchie (mom’s mom) died on Wednesday, two days prior to the clash against DC. He sent his love to his family back home and apologized for not being present there at the moment. Also Read - RR vx KXIP IPL 2020 Match Report: Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia Script Record Chase as Rajasthan Royals Beat Kings XI Punjab by 4 Wickets in Sharjah

“I want to send my love to my family back at home and I know how incredible mom was my grandmother to my mom. My heart goes out to my family at home. I’m sorry that I can’t be there right now. My love goes to you,” Shane Watson said. Also Read - IPL 2020 Points Table Latest Update After RR vs KXIP, Match 9: Capitals on Top, KL Rahul Edges Faf Du Plessis For Orange Cap, Shami Surpasses Kagiso Rabada For Purple Cap

His commitment to the franchise is receiving praise from fans as fans are calling him a true fighter.

Shane Watson revealed that his grandmother passed away on Wednesday but still he played for Chennai Super Kings on Friday in #IPL2020. He is giving everything for this franchise – even played when blood from bleeding from legs in IPL 2019 final. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 27, 2020

He’s a true fighter. Avara kutham sollala ennaikachu form ku varuvaaru. Aana Vijay Jadhav thaan ba! 🤭 Avanungala nenacha than padahatama iruku! Jadhav ah remove panuna anga periya gap iruku! So unfortunately he should be there! Or go for replacement! — Palani (@mrpalanii) September 27, 2020

Against defending champions Mumbai Indians, he was dismissed cheaply for four runs, and in the following two matches, he scored 14 and 33 respectively.

Watson’s dedication is laudable, fans would remember him slam a century while his leg was bleeding.

On the other hand, ace batsman Suresh Raina and veteran bowler Harbhajan Singh pulled out of the tournament citing ‘personal reasons’.

CSK would dearly hope he acts his act together and fires in the upcoming games.