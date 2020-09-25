Amid National Control Bureau summoning actress Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor with the drugs racket runnings deep, actress Sherlyn Chopra made a big revelation on Wednesday while speaking to ABP Live. She recalled an incident where she saw cricketers and Bollywood stars wives ‘snorting white powder’ during an IPL party she had attended long back in Kolkata. Also Read - KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020: Rinku Singh For Nikhil Naik Change, Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

She said that she was invited by Cineyug founder Ali Murani to watch a live cricket match of KKR match at the iconic Eden Gardens and then attend the party. She said everybody was in a party mood and were dancing and she saw the wives of cricketers and Bollywood stars sorting the white powder when she entered the washroom.

Talking about the incident, she told ABP Live, "Mein after-match party mein gayi aur waha dekha ki cricketers, Bollywood celebrities sab 'dum maaro dum' kar rahe the. Dance ka mahaul tha sabke sath meine dance kiya bahut masti ki, itna dance kiya ki thak gayi. Toh washroom gayi thoda freshen up karne. Washroom kholte hi, apne superstars ki jo biwiyan hai white powder (cocain) wo snort kar rahe the. (sic)"

She also revealed that she saw KKR owner Shahrukh Khan’s wife snorting the white powder.

“Ji aur unke alawa so-called superstars and unki patniyan bhi majood thi,” she added.

This comes after actress Rhea Chakraborty – who is the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case – revealed names in front of NCB when grilled on the drugs angle. She reportedly took names of 25 Bollywood stars.

Meanwhile, the thirteenth edition of the IPL – which is taking place in UAE amid the pandemic – is about to enter the second week.