The Standard Operating Procedures prepared by the BCCI call for IPL teams to maintain social distancing by not limiting themselves to the traditional dressing rooms. What this means is that the vacant stands can serve as an extension of the dressing rooms where teams can hold meetings.

The 13th season of IPL will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

"The Bio-Secure Environment means only essential staff will be on site and no members of the public will be allowed. Therefore there will be more vacant areas at the stadium and hence the dressing room does not have to remain within the traditional area," news agency PTI reported.

“Venue Cricket Operation teams should consider using appropriate areas beyond the normal dressing room,” the SOPs state.

The teams may also install “Scalene Hypercharge Corona Canon (Shycocan), a device that has the ability to neutralise 99.9 per cent of the coronavirus that might be floating in the air in closed spaces.”

The medical team including physios and masseurs need to wear PPE kits they need to get in physical contact with the player (massage sessions etc).

The SOP calls for ditching paper for electronic team sheets with captains asked not to carry hard copy of their playing XIs as is the practice during toss time.

Families will be allowed to travel to UAE but will have to remain, like players and other staff, in a bio-secure bubble but won’t be permitted inside team buses.

The other recommendations are mostly those which ICC has already stated in its SOP published couple of months back, including the ban on saliva to shine the ball.