After two consecutive defeats, against Punjab and Kolkata respectively, Delhi Capitals will aim to put their campaign back on track when they face a struggling SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL match no. 47 on Tuesday. The last time the two sides squared-off in the season, the David Warner-led SRH came out victorious by 15 runs. However, SRH's campaign derailed afterward while the Shreyas Iyer-led DC fired collectively to come close to qualifying for the playoffs. Another win would further strengthen DC's position at the top of the points table. Delhi top-order has succumbed under pressure in the recent past, except Shikhar Dhawan, but he too failed against Kolkata. The same was the issue with Ajinkya Rahane, who was promoted to open the innings in absence of Prithvi Shaw. Iyer has been in good form but the lower middle-order, comprising Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer, has struggled after making a comeback. The bowling looks quite lethal with the likes of pacers Kagiso Rabada and his compatriot Anrich Nortje. Spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin did not execute their plans well against Kolkata but the duo knows how to get back into the groove.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad need to win all their remaining games and they would be hoping that all other permutations and combinations go well at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. The main concern with SRH lies with their over-dependence on skipper Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, and Vijay Shankar. While Pandey and Shankar are doing well, the former have struggled. They need to live up to their expectations. With Jason Holder back in the team, he would provide some strength to their lower middle order and the Caribbean skipper has also been impressive with the ball. T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed have done well in the absence of an injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Rashid Khan will once again spearhead the spin attack and could pose some serious threat for the Delhi batters.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch has slowed down considerably, with the slow bowlers ruling the roost of late. The average first-innings score in the last three IPL matches at this venue being just 142.

Despite a lot of swing for the bowlers to exploit, the spinners will play a significant role in the games to come at this venue. Wickets in hand and a stable platform should help the batting side achieve around 155, which is more than competitive at this venue. Once again dew is expected to play some part as well, both teams will ideally look to field upon winning the toss.

Played- 16 | Hyderabad won- 10 | Delhi won- 6

Jonny Bairstow (C), Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Priyam Garg, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Holder, T Natarajan, Rashid Khan (VC) and Ravi Ashwin.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed/Basil Thampi, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw/Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande/Harshal Patel and Anrich Nortje.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Yarra Prithviraj, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Pravin Dubey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande.