SRH vs KKR Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming to complete a season double over Sunrisers Hyderabad when the two teams lock horns on Sunday. In their previous meeting this IPL season, KKR recorded an impressive seven-wicket win at the same venue. Batting first, SRH had posted 142/4 thanks to a half-century from Manish Pandey. In reply, Shubman Gill drove KKR's chase with an unbeaten 70 off 62 and was well supported by Eoin Morgan (42*) as the tw0-time champions won with two overs to spare.

SRH vs KKR Head to Head

These two teams have faced each other 18 times before. KKR lead the H2H count as they have won 11 matches compared to SRH's seven victories.

WEATHER FORECAST

As has been the case, it will be another hot day. And there won't be any chance of a rain. There will be some respite from humidity during the day which is expected to be around 39 per cent. The temperature may touch a high of 34 degrees Celsius and plunge to a low of 27 degrees Celsius.

SRH vs KKR Pitch And Toss Report

Previous two matches at the venue have been won by teams batting second – on both occasions it was Mumbai Indians. There has been one afternoon game at this venue and it was also won by team batting second. The pitches are slowing down and spinners will now make more of an impact.

SRH vs KKR Fantasy Tips

David Warner (captain), Eoin Morgan (vice-captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna

SRH vs KKR Predicted Playing XI

SRH: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

KKR: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Chris Green, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

SRH vs KKR Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (captain), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad