David Warner and Virat Kohli are fierce competitors and there is no doubting that. It would be a treat for cricket fans across the world to see the two champions go at loggerheads in the upcoming season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League in UAE. But the social media chatter among fans has already begun with a little over a month to go.

"Who's winning this years @iplt20 @sunrisershyd Thoughts," wrote Warner on his Instagram page while shring the trophy.

Fans came up with various names of their favourite franchises, but a certain comment of an RCB fan caught the attention of the SunRisers Hyderabad opener, who decided to react. Warner reacted and wrote in a cheeky manner, “Really”.

Warner had led the SunRisers franchise to their maiden IPL title in 2016 and is one of the key members of the squad, whereas Virat Kohli’s RCB has never won the IPL crown in 12 editions of the T20 league.

But considering the IPL would be played in UAE this year, many like Brad Hogg and Aakash Chopra have backed the RCB side to break the title drought.

According to IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel, the T20 League is set to start from September 19 and the final would be played on November 10.