Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has been criticised for 'bullying' umpire after apparently forced Paul Reiffel to change his wide ball decision midway after an angry reaction.

The incident occurred during the 19th over of Sunrisers Hyderabad innings in their unsuccessful chase of 168 in an IPL contest on Tuesday night. Shardul Thakur was bowling well outside off and after one such delivery was well out of the tramline, on-field umpire Reiffel duly began stretching his hands but Dhoni began approaching the stumps and gestured his frustration at what was about to happen.

Reiffel spotted Dhoni and changed the call midway.

West Indies legend Ian Bishop expressed his sympathy with the umpire but said not making call was a mistake.

“He started calling it a wide, he looked up, saw Dhoni and he changed his mind,” Bishop said on ESPNcricinfo. “I am someone who is sympathetic to the umpires because it is a difficult job, but tonight I will say that Reiffel made a mistake.”

SRH captain David Warner, who was sitting in the dug-out, expressed his disappointment at what was transpiring.

Naturally, video of the incident went viral on social media with fans slamming Dhoni for forcing the umpires to change their decisions.

“Such a mockery of game, pathetic! Dhoni keeps bullying umpires and gets away with it. I have just lost count of it,” one cricket fan wrote on Twitter.

“Weak umpiring! Sad to see an Elite umpire bogging down by the stature of a cricketer,” said another Twitter user.

Last year Dhoni was fined 50 percent of his match fee after he stormed onto the field during a tense IPL game to contest an umpiring call.

The cricket laws state: “An umpire may alter any decision provided that such alteration is made promptly.”