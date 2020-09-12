Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri lauded Virat Kohli’s soccer skills on Saturday and also hoped that he is ‘goal-oriented’ ahead of the Indian Premier League in UAE. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Adelaide Oval's Onsite Hotel to Serve as Biosecure Bubble For Australia Ahead of Series Against India

Chhetri tweeted: “Hey Champ @imVkohli saw you showing off football skills in these kicks that I’d sent. Hope you’re “goal-oriented” for the new season.” Also Read - CSK Wanted Virender Sehwag as Captain, Subramanian Badrinath Reveals How MS Dhoni Became Skipper

Ever since arriving in UAE, Kohli has looked focussed and has been motivating his teammates ahead of the new season. Kohli has also been in the nets and has looked good. It is no secret that the 32-year old loves football and has also been playing a lot of football ahead of the training sessions to warm-up.

Kohli – who is the leading run-getter in the history of the league – will again hold the fortunes of his franchise this season. Despite Kohli’s phenomenal record in IPL, the RCB franchise has never won the title and this time they would like to change that.

IPL 13 is scheduled to start on September 19 and the final will take place on November 10.