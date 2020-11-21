Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has broken his silence on the staredown episode involving RCB skipper Virat Kohli which grabbed eyeballs during the recently concluded Indian Premier League. In a bid to distract Suryakumar, Kohli resorted to negative tactics like walking up to the batsman and giving him an unnecessary stare during the match. Also Read - Kapil Dev Explains Why Split Captaincy Won't Work in Team India

The gesture by Kohli seemed to have backfired as the MI batsman smashed a match-winning knock of unbeaten 79 off 43 to take his side over the line. Surya also won the man of the match award for his brilliance with the bat.

Suryakumar, who had a brilliant IPL season revealed what Kohli told him after the match. Ther MI batsman revealed that Kohli praised him for his breathtaking knock but also admitted that it was extreme pressure while he was in the middle.

“After the game, it was completely normal because he walked by my side and he said, ‘Well played, great knock, and all that stuff.’ It was normal like just another day like how you meet your friends and practice. For the 60-65 minutes for which I was batting, it was under a lot of pressure but I really enjoyed that innings.” he said on Sports Tak.

Kohli – who is currently in Australia for the upcoming series – had faced a lot of backlash on social media after the incident.

Meanwhile, MI went on to clinch a record-extending fifth IPL title with a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the summit clash. Suryakumar played a pivotal role at No 3 for the champions amassing 480 runs in 16 matches at an average of 40, which includes four fifties.