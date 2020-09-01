With less than three weeks to go for the start of the cash-rich Indian Premier League in UAE and the fixtures not out as yet, the speculations that the T20 league has been suspended is growing on social space. But, what is the truth? Also Read - India Enters 'Unlock 4' Amid Unbated Surge in COVID-19 Cases; Total Tally Nears 37 Lakh-Mark

The news of the cancellation of the 13th edition took off when a Twitter user with the name Farzi Cricketer posted "JUST IN: BCCI officially suspends IPL 2020 indefinitely in light of the #Coronavirus pandemic".

The fake news and the tweet created waves as there was the picture of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on it.

To give it unnecessary authenticity, cricketer Sheldon Jackson retweeted and was heartbroken. However, he deleted the post soon.

According to media reports franchises have requested the BCCI to announce the fixtures soon with the tournament scheduled to start on September 19.

“God knows, when will they (BCCI) share the schedule with us. We have requested the BCCI — both orally and through texts — to make it quick as we have to plan accordingly,” a team source told from UAE.

It is believed that the reason behind the delay of the announced is the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in Abu Dhabi and to make things worse two CSK players and 13 members of the support staff have also contracted the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, ace CSK batsman Suresh Raina also pulled out of the tournament citing ‘personal reasons’. But later it was reported that he was apparently unhappy with the accommodation he was provided.

The 13th edition was initially slated to take place in India in March-April but was postponed indefinitely due to the lockdown. The final in UAE is scheduled to take place on November 10 and only three venues will be used throughout the course of the tournament. There has been a bio-security bubble created for the safety of the players and anyone breaching it would be penalised.