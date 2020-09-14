Trent Boult explained the challenges bowlers will face while bowling in hot conditions in UAE. Boult believes adapting such high temperatures for him coming from New Zealand would be difficult. Also Read - IPL 2020 Team Preview: Shreyas Iyer-Led Delhi Capitals Aim For Maiden Title

"The biggest challenge has been trying to prepare to come to 45 degrees in the middle of the dessert. I come from a very small country New Zealand which is about 7 or 9 degrees at the moment," he said during an interview on MI TV.

Hoping for good wickets, Boult – who has played in the country – said that the conditions in UAE change drastically.

“I have played cricket here. I know conditions can change very drastically. But I am hoping for good wickets,” Boult added.

Boult’s role for Mumbai Indians

Boult will be the key for the defending champions in the absence of legendary pacer Lasith Malinga – who pulled out of the tournament recently. Boult will be expected to rise up to the occasion and take responsibility for leading the MI pace-attack. Boult was the one who bowled the all-important final over in the final last year against CSK and won them the match. Boult has the experience of the league and has been in good form in the last year and MI would hope big things from the New Zealand cricketer.

CSK vs MI Opener

Mumbai Indians will start their title defense against Chennai Super Kings in the opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. MI would look to get off to a winning start.