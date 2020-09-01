Chennai Super Kings players Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday but the 13 CSK support staff members who were earlier tested positive for the novel virus, have not been cleared. Also Read - England vs Pakistan Live Streaming Details For 3rd T20I in Manchester: When And Where to Watch Online, TV Timings in India, Full Schedule, Squads

Earlier, it was reported in TOI that everybody had tested negative, but that is not the case.

"Those who tested positive will be tested only after 14 days and are in isolation. All the others are negative," Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan told indiatoday.in on Tuesday.

CSK has gone through a lot last week and things got from bad to worse when veteran batsman Suresh Rana pulled out of the tournament citing ‘personal reasons’. They are also the only side that has not resumed training. It is believed the CSK members will undergo another test on September 3 and can start training a day after.

CSK were in all probability slated to play the opener as per tradition with the champions of last years. But, media reports suggested that BCCI could pit RCB against MI if CSK makes a request.

BCCI has now assured medical cover for those who test positive for the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Faf Du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi have arrived in UAE for the season ahead while veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has postponed his arrival further and the reason is unknown.

IPL 13 is scheduled to start on September 19 but the fixtures are yet to be announced. But according to reports the BCCI and ECB have got the much-awaited waiver from the Abu Dhabi government and the fixtures are slated to be announced in the next couple of days.

There is a bio-security bubble put in place for the safety of the players amid the pandemic and any player breaching that could face trouble going ahead.