MS Dhoni once again won hearts with his gesture on Friday evening when he gave up his business class seat to the CSK director to join his teammates in the economy class.

Director of Chennai Super Kings, K George John, shared the incident on his official Twitter handle wherein the CSK skipper told him to sit in the business class seat while he (Mahi) himself sat in economy class.

According to George, Dhoni did this because he has long legs which made it difficult for him to adjust in the economy seat, and seeing his discomfort Dhoni exchanged his seat with John.

Sharing this incident on Twitter, George tweeted, "When a man who's seen it all, done it all in Cricket tells you, 'Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I'll sit in Economy.' The skipper never fails to amaze me. @msdhoni"

When a man who’s seen it all, done it all in Cricket tells you, “Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I’ll sit in Economy.” The skipper never fails to amaze me. @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/bE3W99I4P6 — george (@georgejohn1973) August 21, 2020

Earlier, the CSK players attended a six-day training camp at M. Chidambaram ahead of leaving for UAE. The camp was not attended by Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur.

Sixty games will be played over 53 days across three venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. In 2014, UAE had hosted the IPL partially due to the general elections in India. Fans will also not be allowed to come into the stadiums and will have to stream it or watch it on TV.

CSK is one of the most successful franchises in the league – winning the title three times and they enjoy a massive fanbase. Only Mumbai Indians are ahead of them, with four titles.