After fantasy sports platform Dream11 was signed in as the title sponsors for the 2020 season of the IPL, BCCI has got Unacademy in as the Central sponsors, while Credit Card payment company CRED has been signed as official partner for the event – which means all three partnership slots have been filled up.

"The deal with Unacademy is completed for 3 years. We will make the official announcement soon", a BCCI official told InsideSport.

BCCI seems pleased with how things have shaped up since the VIVO pullout.

“We are extremely pleased that we have filled 2 official partnership slots. This clearly shows the inherent strength of brand IPL. Our only deficit this year will be on account of Title Sponsorship which we lost out due to unfortunate and unprecedented circumstances”, declared the BCCI official to InsideSport.

IPL 2020 Sponsorships:

Title Sponsor – Dream11 – Rs 222 Cr

Official Partners – Tata Motors, Unacademy – Rs 80 Cr

Umpire Partner – Rs 28Cr

Strategic Timeout partner – Rs 30 Cr

BCCI found themselves in a spot after Chinese mobile giants VIVO pulled out as the title sponsores following a massive backlash on social media in the wake of the Indo-China tensions at the Galwan Valley, where 32 Indian jawans were martyred.

After VIVO pulled out, BCCI had to invite bids for the IPL, this year.

BCCI has already announced the schedule of the tournament, but the fixtures are yet to be out and in all liklihood, it could be announced this week.

All the eight franchises have already reached UAE for the tournament, which is scheduled to start from September 19 and the final is slated to take place on November 10. Three venues will be used for the 53-day tournament, which will have 60 matches.