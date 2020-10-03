The Knights were outplayed by Capitals in Sharjah on Saturday as DC went top of the table again. It was a great show of batsmanship by Prithvi Shaw and then skipper Shreyas Iyer and then Rishabh Pant at the back end to power the Capitals to a mammoth 228/4 in 20 overs. All KKR bowlers were taken to the cleaners. Chakraborty and Cummins conceded 49 runs each and were the most expensive bowlers on display. Narine did not even complete his full quota of overs. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates, RCB vs DC Dream11 IPL LIVE Match 19 in Dubai: Rabada, Stoinis Star as Delhi Beat Bangalore by 59 Runs

Chasing 229 to win, KKR lost Narine early, and from there on in it was catch up. They lost wickets at regular intervals and that did not help the cause. Eyes were on Russell, but he did not get going. Rana and Karthik departed of consecutive balls and that seemed to be the last nail in the coffin for the Knights. KKR eventually lost the match by 18 runs.

IPL POINTS TABLE

With the win, the Capitals – with three wins from four matches – replace RCB at the top of the points table, while the Knights slip to No 5. SRH sneak into the No 4 spot. RCB is number two in the table while defending champions Mumbai Indians are placed at No 3 currently after the second week of the Indian Premier League.

ORANGE CAP

Mayank Agarwal with 236 runs from four games is at the numero uno spot, while KXIP skipper KL Rahul retains the No 2 spot. CSK’s Faf Du Plessis is at No 3, while young Devdutt Padikkal with a brilliant fifty against Rajasthan Royals enters the top five and is at No 4. No 5 is Royals’, Sanju Samson.

PURPLE CAP

RCB’s Yuzvendra Chahal – with eight wickets – replaced KXIP’s Mohammad Shami to become the new purple cap holder. The Capitals Kagiso Rabada slips to No 3, while Rahul Chahar finds himself at No 4. Sheldon Cottrell is at the No 5 spot.