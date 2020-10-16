Defending champions Mumbai Indians outplayed Kolkata Knight Riders in all the three departments at Abu Dhabi on Friday. The new captain of KKR, Morgan won the toss and opted to bat first. Kolkata got off to a woeful start as they lost their top order quickly and finally it was left to Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan to stitch a crucial partnership to help KKR post a decent 148 for six. Also Read - MI vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2020 Match 32, Abu Dhabi: Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar Star as Mumbai Thrash Kolkata by Eight Wickets

Rahul Chahar picked up two wickets in two balls and was by far the pick of the bowlers. Chasing 149 to win, Mumbai got off to a flyer thanks to their skipper Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock. Eventually, when Rohit was dismissed, Mumbai was in the driver’s seat and had taken the game out of KKR’s reach. With the win, they retain their top spot in the points table and get a step closer to booking a playoffs berth. Also Read - DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 34 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7.30 PM IST Tuesday October 17

IPL POINTS TABLE

With the win, defending champions Mumbai Indians retain the top spot in the points table, while the Capitals are at No 2. After the loss, Kolkata remains at four but they need to buck up and get back to winning ways after two consecutive losses. RCB is at No 3 and they take on Rajasthan tomorrow.

IPL ORANGE CAP

Despite a string of poor performances by Punjab, skipper of the side KL Rahul retains his Orange Cap, while his opening partner Mayank Agarwal also retains the No 2 spot. CSK’s Faf Du Plessis is at No 3 and is followed by RCB skipper Virat Kohli and DC captain Shreyas Iyer at the No 4 and 5 spot respectively.

IPL PURPLE CAP

With 18 wickets from eight matches, Kagiso Rabada retains the Purple Cap, while Jofra Archer with 12 wickets is at No 2.