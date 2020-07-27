Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg – who predicted Hardik Pandya will win the Man of the tournament in the upcoming IPL season and Mumbai Indian and Royal Challengers Bangalore are favourites – has made another prediction on the future of Suresh Raina. He feels with the postponement of the T20 World Cup, Raina will never play for India again. Also Read - IPL 2020: BCCI Sends Acceptance Letter to Emirates Cricket Board to Host IPL 2020 in UAE

"Does Raina have a chance to make a comeback in Team India now that T20 World Cup is going to be push back?" one of the fans asked the former Aussie spinner during a YouTube session on his channel 'Hogg's Vlog'.

In his response, Hogg said: "Suresh Raina has been a revelation in Indian cricket. One of the better fielders we have seen at the world stage from India. He's a fantastic left-handed batsman."

“But if you look at Indian line-up right now, where Virat Kohli wants to take it, he is looking at youngsters at the moment. And Shreyas Iyer has done reasonably well at no. 4 and that is where Raina is going to bat. I don’t see him batting lower down the order. He’s more of the batsman that comes in at no.3 or 4 and bats through the middle overs. I don’t think there is a role for him in Indian cricket,” he added.

He felt that Raina’s only chance to play for India in T20Is is if the Virat Kohli-led side continues to open the innings with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma at the top and leave Shikhar Dhawan.

“The only way he could get a chance to make a comeback in T20 cricket is if they continue to open with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma and leave Shikhar Dhawan out, so he may have a slight chance there,” Hogg further said.