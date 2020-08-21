After RCB and MI, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings left for UAE for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League amid best wishes from fans. Eyes have been on CSK ever since Dhoni and Sureshaina announced their international retirement. The players wore their yellow jersey as they got ready to leave for UAE as scheduled. Also Read - IPL 2020 Update: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians, Virat Kohli-Led Royal Challengers Bangalore Take Off For UAE | POSTS

The CSK Twitter handle shared pictures of the players – who were all smiles – as they got ready to board the flight to UAE. Also Read - CPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo Takes a Stunning Catch During TKR vs JT | WATCH

Earlier, the CSK players attended a six-day training camp at M. Chidambaram ahead of leaving for UAE. The camp was not attended by Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur.

Once they land in UAE, they will have to undergo a bio-security bubble to ensure the safety of players amid the pandemic.

Subsequently, the players and support staff will be tested every fifth day of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will land over the weekend. The franchises would be staying in resorts to maintain social distancing.

Sixty games will be played over 53 days across three venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. In 2014, UAE had hosted the IPL partially due to the general elections in India. Fans will also not be allowed to come into the stadiums and will have to stream it or watch it on TV.

Players have been given strict instructions to not break the protocols as reports emerge of the rise of coronavirus cases in the UAE. “Strict instructions have been given to all the players, coaching staff, owners and other members. We don’t want that because of someone’s mistake, others get infected and suffer,” news agency IANS quoted unnamed BCCI official as saying.

The T20 league starts on September 19 and the final would be played on November 10.

The postponement of the T20 World Cup in Australia created a window for the IPL, which was supposed to take place in March-May before the BCCI postponed it indefinitely due to the pandemic.