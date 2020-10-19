There were several memorable moments from the nerve-shredding Double Super Over match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in last night’s IPL match. Be it Keiron Pollard’s late blitz or KL Rahul singlehandedly keeping his team in the chase of 177. Among the numerous efforts, Mayank Agarwal saving a certain six caught everyone’s attention. Also Read - IPL 2020: 'I Am Still Shaking', Twitter Explodes After Kings XI Punjab Beat Mumbai Indians in Dramatic Double Super Over

Chris Jordan was asked to bowl the second Super Over after the first failed to produce a result. Bowling accurate yorkers is the go-to advice in such satiations. Naturally, Jordan was going to follow the time-tested method but Keiron Pollard dug-out the sixth and final delivery, a low full toss and sent it soaring over the deep midwicket boundary. Also Read - IPL 2020: Will CSK Look For Dwayne Bravo's Replacement if He's Ruled Out? CEO Replies

But then Agarwal was alert near the boundary and he timed his jump perfectly, took the catch but as the momentum was pushing him beyond, he had the sense to throw the ball back into the field of play right before he was to crash-land. That stunning effort saved a certain six as MI batsmen added two runs to the total. Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP: How Kings XI Punjab Won The First Double Super Over in League's History

“It was close,” Agarwal said of his effort later. “I was close to the boundary and the thought was if I keep it inside, we will save runs. I didn’t think I could get it to Arshdeep, I just wanted to save four honestly. It was just the shock of the elbow hitting the ground, so I’m alright. It can get hard in sport, but you can’t live without it. The mindset was we had nothing to lose, and the pressure was off us.”

This wasn’t the last time Agarwal would have an impact on the final result.

After MI set KXIP 12 runs to win, he was sent alongside Chris Gayle to chase it down.

Gayle began with a six and then took a single to give his batting partner the strike.

And the KXIP opener wasted no time as he crashed back-to-back boundaries to seal a thrilling win with two deliveries to spare.